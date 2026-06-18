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Daayra: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares raw and unseen BTS clip from Meghna Gulzar film, announces release date

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a BTS video from Daayra, offering fans a glimpse into Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming thriller ahead of its September 18 release.

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Anshika Paney

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

Daayra: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares raw and unseen BTS clip from Meghna Gulzar film, announces release date
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Ahead of Daayra's release, Kareena Kapoor Khan has increased excitement for the movie by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming thriller. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Kareena Kapoor shares a BTS glimpse

Kareena share a raw and unseen BTS video from Daayra, as only three month left before the film's release. With the clip, she also wrote a caption that is 'This one is for the books, Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA'

With glimpses of police cars, crowded outdoor settings, night shots, clapperboard moments and Kareena Kapoor in a police uniform, the video gives viewers an inside look at the film's production. The clip suggests a compelling thriller and an aggressive crime investigation, even if the filmmakers have not disclosed anything about the plot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A thriller inspired by true events

Daayra examines issues of crime, justice, and retribution while drawing inspiration from actual occurrences. The film, which Meghna Gulzar is directing, is anticipated to explore difficult moral issues and the thin border between right and wrong.

Also read: Alpha trailer: Amid brutal trolling, Karan Johar lauds 'pure girl power' of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari

After Talvar and Raazi, this is Meghna Gulzar's third project with Junglee Pictures. The filmmaker, who is renowned for crafting realistic and emotionally complex narratives, is back with another thriller that promises tension and provocative storytelling. Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani wrote the screenplay. Pen Studios and Junglee Pictures are the producers.

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