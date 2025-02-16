Also starring Pragya Jaiswal and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on Netflix from February 21.

Headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Telugu action drama film Daaku Maharaaj was released in the theatres on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Daaku Maharaaj was a commercial success as it earned Rs 90 crore net in India and grossed Rs 125 crore worldwide at the box office, as per the entertainment tracker Sacnilk. It is the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 behind Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is ready for its streaming release now. The OTT giant Netflix India made the announcement on its social media handles on Sunday when it shared the film's poster and wrote, "We would just like to say pranaam Maharaaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix."

The Telugu actioner is directed by Kolli Santosh Ravindra, popular known as Bobby Kolli, and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. The film received positive reviews from the audiences and critics, appreciating Nandamuri Balakrishna's powerful performance and stylish action sequences.

After Daaku Maharaaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen next in the action-packed drama Akhanda 2: Thandavam, which is the sequel to the 2021 hit Akhanda. The upcoming film will be helmed by Boyapati Srinu, who also directed the first part. Akhanda 2: Thandavam is set to release in the theatres on September 25, 2025.