Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Custody: Naga Chaitanya's 22nd film title revealed on actor's birthday, Venkat Prabhu helms movie as director

Naga Chaitanya's 22nd film is touted to be the most expensive film of his career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Custody: Naga Chaitanya's 22nd film title revealed on actor's birthday, Venkat Prabhu helms movie as director
Custody

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Custody under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The first poster of Custody, initially titled NC22, has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Custody project is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero.

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers of Custody unveiled the first poster. Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter and wrote, "NAGA CHAITANYA - VENKAT PRABHU: NC22 TITLED ‘CUSTODY’... On #NagaChaitanya’s birthday today, here’s the #FirstLook and title announcement of his #Telugu - #Tamil film [#NC22]: #Custody… Directed by #VenkatPrabhu… Produced by #SrinivasaaChitturi." 

Here's the tweet

Yesterday, the makers delighted fans and movie lovers with the striking pre-look. In the pre-look, Naga Chaitanya will be seen donning the cop avatar with a fierce look on his face. He is seen locked down in the hands of his fellow officers, who have been seen using force and guns to restrain his rage. This intense look has heightened anticipation for the first look, which will be released on November 23rd at 10:18 AM as a birthday surprise for Chaitanya. The release date of Custody is yet to announce. 

READ: Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star

This year, Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was released with mixed-to-negative reception and it tanked at the box office. On the other side, Nagarjuna marked his return to Hindi cinemas with Brahmastra Part One Shiva. Unlike Naga, Nagarjuna's stint in Hindi films proved successful. Brahmastra become one of the top grosser of the year 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.