Custody: Naga Chaitanya's 22nd film title revealed on actor's birthday, Venkat Prabhu helms movie as director

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Custody under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The first poster of Custody, initially titled NC22, has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Custody project is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero.

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers of Custody unveiled the first poster. Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter and wrote, "NAGA CHAITANYA - VENKAT PRABHU: NC22 TITLED ‘CUSTODY’... On #NagaChaitanya’s birthday today, here’s the #FirstLook and title announcement of his #Telugu - #Tamil film [#NC22]: #Custody… Directed by #VenkatPrabhu… Produced by #SrinivasaaChitturi."

Yesterday, the makers delighted fans and movie lovers with the striking pre-look. In the pre-look, Naga Chaitanya will be seen donning the cop avatar with a fierce look on his face. He is seen locked down in the hands of his fellow officers, who have been seen using force and guns to restrain his rage. This intense look has heightened anticipation for the first look, which will be released on November 23rd at 10:18 AM as a birthday surprise for Chaitanya. The release date of Custody is yet to announce.

This year, Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was released with mixed-to-negative reception and it tanked at the box office. On the other side, Nagarjuna marked his return to Hindi cinemas with Brahmastra Part One Shiva. Unlike Naga, Nagarjuna's stint in Hindi films proved successful. Brahmastra become one of the top grosser of the year