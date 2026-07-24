'Curly hair not mentioned': OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia breaks her silence on Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana

Dipika Chikhlia reacted to Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana. She called Sai 'phenomenal' but said 'curly hair isn't mentioned in Ramayana' and that erasing the 1987 Ramayana will be hard.

Dipika Chikhlia has spoken out on Sai Pallavi playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The trailer, set for Friday morning at San Diego Comic Con, was postponed hours before launch. Since the film was announced, casting has been the biggest talking point: Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana. Now, TV's OG Sita has shared her take.

'I don't know what Sita will look like'

Dipika described Sai as 'phenomenal' after seeing her work in an interview with Variety India. However, she is unsure about the appearance. In Tulsidas' Ramayana, Sita was described as having almond eyes, a specific height, hair, and skin tone. Ramanand Sagar was searching for something, and he found it in me, she remarked. 'I am aware that they are all talented actors. It's good if they meet the requirements. Dipika also brought up one particular point. 'Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan.'

The actor also claimed that the texts don't mention Sita's frizzy hair. 'Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan,' she stated. Dipika added that the 1987 Ramayan continues to have a significant impact on viewers' memories, particularly following its Doordarshan replay during the pandemic. 'We are well-known for who we are. My name is Sita. Sometimes people remember that I portrayed Sita even though they can't recall my name. That's who I am, then. 'I'm not sure why anyone would want to lose that,' she remarked. Arun Govil, who previously portrayed Ram opposite Dipika, will now play King Dashrath in the movie. 'Erasing the old Ramayan will be very difficult.'

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About the film

The Ramayana is a two-part epic by Nitesh Tiwari. Part 1 and Part 2 will be released on Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor are among the other members of the cast.It is one of the most expensive movies in India, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The music is being composed by AR Rahman and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. According to the producers, the trailer was delayed and will now be released worldwide at a later time.