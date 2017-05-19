Cumberbatch acquires movie rights of 'The End We Start From'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch's production company SunnyMarch and Hera Pictures have acquired the feature film rights to the novel "The End We Start From".

Megan Hunter's much anticipated debut novel will now be made into a film under the "Sherlock" actor's banner, reported Variety.

The book, published by Picador, follows a new mother and her newborn, who are turned into refugees following an environmental crisis in the UK.

The two are forced to flee after their home, London is submerged in flood waters, the family must search for safety in a country thrown into chaos.

"'The End We Start From' is a stunning tale of motherhood. Megan has crafted a striking and frighteningly real story of a family fighting for survival that will make everyone stop and think about what kind of planet we are leaving behind for our children. We're beyond thrilled to be bringing this story to life," Cumberbatch said.

The movie will be co-produced by Hera Pictures' Liza Marshall, Adam Ackland and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Hunter.

