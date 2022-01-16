'Crosswalk Concert' behind-the-scenes: James Corden protects 'BTS' member Suga from Sun- WATCH

A new Bangtan Bomb, which was released on Saturday on YouTube channel, featured ‘BTS’ band boys RM, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jin and Suga. In the clip, the boys can be seen practicing for their Crosswalk Concert on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden.’

The video features ‘BTS’ member RM saying, “So this is the first time (in the show) since Black Swan." He added, "I hope we wrap this up well and do the concert soon.”

J-Hope and RM can be seen enjoying and laughing with James. James hugged the ‘BTS’ members in the video. He hugged Suga, kept his hands in front of his face. Meanwhile, Suga was laughing while looking at him.

After this, James was seen standing in front of Suga with his hands stretched out. Suga was continuously laughing and shaking his head while telling James that it’s not required. The members were looking at the dancer’s demonstration, listening to the crew members who were explaining them their moves. A crew member was heard telling Jin and V, “Look like you're panicking when you come back in. Like you're trying to flee.”

The members next went to the crosswalk for the rehearsal of their track Butter. As their track stopped, they cleared the area. V later said, "Clearing up is harder than the actual dance."

Jimin then asked a cameraman, “But won't people know if we rehearse here?" He then burst out laughing at the dancers' demonstration ahead of the rehearsal. He also said, "They're really good.”

‘BTS’ boys were seen rehearsing for their song ‘Permission to Dance.’ BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.