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IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts

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Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound dominates, Black Warrant shines, Farida Jalal wins big, winners' list announced

The 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 celebrated top Indian films, series, shorts and documentaries, with Homebound, Black Warrant, and Maaybaapache Aashirwaad winning major awards and Farida Jalal honoured for her lifetime contribution.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound dominates, Black Warrant shines, Farida Jalal wins big, winners' list announced
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The Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 brought together India’s finest talent from films, web series, documentaries, and short films. Now in its eighth year, the awards celebrate excellence in storytelling across languages and formats, highlighting both popular and independent voices shaping the future of Indian cinema.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence in Indian Cinema and Storytelling

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The 8th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026, organised by the Film Critics Guild in collaboration with WPP Motion Entertainment, honoured outstanding achievements in Indian films, web series, documentaries, and short films. The event, supported by Sony LIV, t2 Online, and Brut, showcased the diversity and richness of storytelling from across India, celebrating talent from multiple languages and formats.

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The Critics’ Choice Awards have become a respected platform for recognising both mainstream and independent works. This year’s ceremony introduced a newly designed trophy, symbolising a fresh visual identity for the prestigious event.

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Feature Films: ‘Homebound’ Dominates

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Homebound emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing four major awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan, Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, and Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa. Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for her role in Agra, while Pasupathy took home Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan. Writing and technical awards were also given to films such as Sabar Bonda, Jugnuma, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The FCG Gender Sensitivity Award was awarded to Sthal.

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Web Series and Short Films Shine

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In the web series category, Black Warrant led with four wins, including Best Web Series and Best Director. Jaideep Ahlawat and Monika Panwar won Best Actor and Best Actress for Paatal Lok Season 2 and Khauf, respectively. Tillotama Shome won Best Supporting Actress for Paatal Lok S2. The short film Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings) earned three major awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Apurva Bardapurkar, who made a remarkable debut. Sunny Hinduja and Sheeba Chaddha won acting awards in this category.

Also read: Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'

Documentary and Special Awards

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The documentary I, Poppy won Best Documentary, highlighting the strength of non-fiction storytelling. Veteran actress Farida Jalal was honoured with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award for her enduring impact on Indian cinema. The Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 reinforced their commitment to recognising fresh, diverse voices and powerful stories across all formats, continuing to shape the future of Indian entertainment.

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IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
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