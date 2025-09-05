Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

In 2025, let's take a look at the top 10 most-followed accounts on Instagram, reflecting their massive global influence in sports, music, business, and entertainment.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram
Instagram has become one of the most powerful social media platforms, connecting billions worldwide. It is not just a space for sharing photos and videos but also a platform where celebrities, athletes, and influencers showcase their lives and build their brands. In 2025, the most-followed accounts on Instagram feature a mix of global sports icons, musicians, and reality TV stars.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2025:

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 653 million followers. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, he currently plays for Al Nassr and captains the Portuguese national team. On Instagram, he shares moments from his professional life, workouts, and personal family updates.

Lionel Messi: 

Football legend Lionel Messi has 504 million followers, making him the second most-followed person on Instagram. His account includes football highlights, family photos, and glimpses into events he attends. He also holds the record for the most-liked post in Instagram history.

Selena Gomez: 

Selena Gomez is the third most-followed celebrity with 420 million fans. Her posts cover music, fashion, lifestyle, and open conversations about mental health. She also promotes her beauty brand. Gomez reportedly earns over USD 2.5 million per sponsored post, making her the highest-paid woman on Instagram.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 

Dwayne Johnson, also known as 'The Rock,' has 393 million followers. His Instagram is filled with motivational posts, workout routines, behind-the-scenes film clips, and family moments. His mix of inspiration and relatability makes him one of the most beloved figures on the platform.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie Jenner ranks fifth with 393 million followers. She is not only a style icon but also a successful entrepreneur, promoting her brands Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby. Reports suggest she earns around USD 2.4 million per sponsored post. 

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner shares her postpartum depression experience, know about post pregnancy depression

Ariana Grande: 

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has 375 million followers, placing her sixth on the list. Known for her chart-topping hits like 7 Rings and Break Free, she also owns her beauty brand, REM Beauty. Her Instagram is a mix of music, fashion, and personal updates, making her a fan favourite.

Kim Kardashian: 

With 356 million followers, Kim Kardashian remains one of the most influential personalities on Instagram. Beyond reality TV, she has built a strong brand with her shapewear label Skims and collaborations with luxury fashion houses like Balenciaga.

Beyoncé: 

ALSO READ: Beyoncé stuns in Manish Malhotra’s 10,000-crystal outfit in Paris; SEE PICS

Global music icon Beyoncé commands 311 million followers. Her Instagram reflects the artistry and perfection seen in her performances, featuring carefully curated posts about music, style, and personal highlights.

Khloé Kardashian: 

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian has 303 million followers. She rose to fame with Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has since expanded into modelling, business, and lifestyle ventures. Her account blends personal life, fashion, and professional projects. 

Justin Bieber: 

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber holds the 10th spot with 294 million followers. Famous for his music and live performances, Justin shares behind-the-scenes updates, personal moments, and highlights from his tours.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
