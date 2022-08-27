Criminal Justice Season 3 review: Pankaj Tripathi and the show get a great start

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli

Director: Rohan Sippy

Rating: 3.5/5

Though this review is based on the first two episodes only that are released on Disney+ Hotstar, but we surely can pin high hopes on this season of Criminal Justice titled Adhura Sach.

A famous adolescent child TV star has been murdered and some close relatives are under scanner. The investigation reveals some shocking secrets, and the battle will now be fought inside the courtroom. This is where Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) enters the frame. First two episodes tell us this much, but they promise a lot.

Tripathi is back to his charming self and more at ease with Ratna (Khushboo Atre). He is also less conscious about his identity as a Bihari lawyer in a mega city. His conviction is still infectious and despite little screentime, Tripathi is the one who gets the loudest cheer. He brings the much needed cohesiveness in a show about the rich folks of the starry town.

Swastika Mukherjee also shows her range but it’s too early to say whether she extends her horizon! The same goes with Purab Kohli.

One striking thing about Criminal Justice 3 is its theme. It’s not shocking anymore, but still a new subject. We have seen shows and films based on adolescents falling prey to substance abuse, but there is a distinct innocence about Adhura Sach that makes it believable. The makers, thankfully, haven’t gone overboard with the ‘wild teens’ idea. The Indian society is still far away from what we have seen of the American teens and their issues, and it shows in the writing. This makes the show relatable.

Just two episodes are not enough to form any opinion, but it’s definitely a great start. This may turn out to be a binge-worthy show. Not sure why the makers have adopted for such streaming strategy.