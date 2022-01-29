Cricketer Mahedi Hasan celebrates wicket dismal in Pushpa style, enacts Allu Arjun's 'Oo Antava' hook step

Every bit of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is becoming a trendsetter nowadays. The film has proven to be a true cult for this generation. Not only the masses but many actors and cricketers have seen enacting Allu Arjun's Pushpa style.

As the songs and Allu Arjun's unique Pushpa style have become a trend of the town on social media, the list of cricketers who have followed tried to recreate the actor's hook steps, look and dialogues, is getting longer every day.

Famous cricket personalities like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Surya Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, David Warner, and many more have been seen imitating Allu Arjun's Pushpa style. Bangladeshi bowler Nazmul Islam was also seen celebrating a dismissal in Allu Arjun's way and now yet another cricketer from Bangladesh, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan was seen imitating one of Allu Arjun's dance steps from the chartbuster hit song 'Oo Antava' on the ground after taking the wicket.

Check out the video below:

It is incredible to see such a tremendous craze for a movie that is continuously achieving great success every week. The film has broken all the records at the box office as it is about to join the 100 crore club in its Hindi version, whereas worldwide it has already crossed over 300 crores. It would be exciting to see what heights the movie is yet to achieve in the coming months.