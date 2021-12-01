Creating an impact with her powerful anchoring skills Jyotsna Bedi

The job of an anchor doesn’t quite provide fixed hours or a regular routine; it’ll change by the day. The type of work will change daily, as well as the amount of it. To fit this job an anchor must possess confidence, so they won’t be overly amazed or intimidated by the rank of an interviewee. Jyotsna Bedi is an anchor who always takes initiative to do all tasks and not be easily discouraged by people or her surroundings. She also possesses the mental and physical drive to deal with any kind of situation quickly and to put it into words and serve it on a platter for her viewers.

She believes that anchoring plays a major role in aiding democracy and helping it function. It can shape the way we view policies or how we view a particular candidate. Jyotsna goes beyond traditional anchor practices.

She also gains expertise in digital reporting and publishing. By providing tips on how to organize data digitally, build websites, build an audience, create a video, audio and photographed content, editing and publish this content, she covers all areas of anchoring. The anchoring nowadays is facing challenges not only from media and technology convergence but also from the audience they serve but Bedi is here to overcome all such hurdles and give the best of the best to the viewers keeping them hooked to the media/ channel they are referring to.

The public gets rid of being directed or being “controlled” by traditional mainstream media. Hence Jyotsna is here to maintain the long-established trust that the audience gives to the traditional media channels and hold them to their grounds not only giving them the exact information but also engaging them with her power pact persona and intimidating way of storytelling or narrating an incident.

