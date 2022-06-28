Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy, say 'a new life has come to us'

Crash Landing On You/Instagram

Popular South Korean star Son Ye-jin on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. Son, 40, and Hyun, 39, tied the knot in March, a year after the Crash Landing On You co-stars went public with their relationship.

In an Instagram post, Son told fans that "a new life has come to us".

"Today I'll be careful and happy - A new life has come to us.. I'm still dazed, but I'm feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement- I'm so grateful, but I haven't been able to tell anyone around me yet because I'm so careful," the actor wrote.

The actor said she wanted to share the good news with fans and acquaintances "who must have been waiting as much as us". "We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health," Son further added.

On May 29, Son shared two photos of herself in a flowy white dress on Instagram. Soon, rumours started doing the rounds that the actor was flaunting a baby bump in the photos.

Her agency MSTeam Entertainment had then dismissed the rumours stating, "(The pregnancy rumours) are absolutely not true."

Both Son and Hyun are the top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama Crash Landing on You.