Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son ye Jin welcome first child, share pic

Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin and Son ye Jin

Hyun Bin and Son ye Jin, stars of the popular Korean show Crash Landing on You, have welcomed their first child, they announced on social media on Saturday morning. Son ye Jin took to Instagram to share the news and informed that the baby was born ‘a little earlier than scheduled’ but both the child and the mother are safe and sound. She did not reveal the child’s gender or face but did share a monochrome picture of the baby’s feet.

Giving a caption in Korean alongside the picture, the actor wished fans a Merry Christmas and wrote (as translated by Instagram), “As you know, a precious life has been born to us.. I would like to express my heart to those who are grateful that I need sincere affection and help from many people. I was worried about the baby who was born a little earlier than scheduled, but on the other hand, it was a chance to try natural birtg, and I was so grateful that I was able to succeed in that.”

Thanking the local congresswoman and the hospital for the support and smooth birth of his child, she added, “There are so many people to be thankful for. I feel like I'm becoming a little adult after having a child.. Facing this precious and small life, I realized that we are all someone's daughter and son, and that all babies in this world are shining by their own existence... And when I met someone who loves me more than me, I felt that I could do anything at the same time my powerlessness. After many compliments and emotions, I thought it was obvious that I should live grateful but easy to forget.”

The actress thakned the fans for their love and support, writing, “The baby was safely born thanks to the prayers of the family and fans.. Thank you very much all of you.” Hyun Bin and Son ye Jin starred in Crash Landing on You, a popular TV show in Korea and a global sensation soon after. On New Year’s Day in 2021, the couple confirmed they were dating. In February this year, they announced their wedding. They tied the knot in March and announced their pregnancy in June.