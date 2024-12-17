On the show, when hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho reminded Hyun Bin of his wife's appearance on the show earlier when she termed Hyun Bin as her first love, the actor accepted that their love story happened "by chance".

Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin has fans excited about his first talk show appearance in close to 13 years. He is all set to appear on the talk show You Quiz on the Block before the release of his upcoming period drama, Harbin. At the talk show, Hyun Bin will open up about his newborn son and his wife, actress Son Ye-jin. The latest promo from the talk show is going viral where Hyun Bin opened up about his romance with Son Ye-jin. The two first met on the sets of the 2018 film The Negotiation. However, they fell in love on the sets of their superhit show Crash Landing On You.

During Son Ye-jin’s appearance on You Quiz on the Block in 2022, host Yoo Jae-suk asked the actress about love and she said, “My love right now is my first love." He then asked Hyun Bin, “You saw the show, right?"

Hosts, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho then grilled Hyun Bin about their famous love story. They asked the actor, "At that time you were friends? Can we say you contacted her first? Since when did you two start dating?" To this, Hyun Bin replied, “By chance, it just happened."

With the promo ending, Hyun Bin could be seen making a heartwarming gesture, kneeling with a bouquet in his hand and addressing Son Ye-jin saying, “I’ll bring you a gift."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. The couple welcomed their son, Alkong on November 27, 2022.