COVID-19: Vijay Deverakonda employs 50 students, starts Rs 1.30 crore fund to buy groceries for poor

Vijay Deverakonda has taken an initiative to support the needy in times of coronavirus. The actor made two announcements on his YouTube channel - that he was able to successfully employ 50 students despite the tough times, and that he has started Rs. 1.30 crore fund to help the poor with groceries.

Vijay shared the video, where he is heard telling his rowdies that he misses them, further explaining how he has seen tough times and does not wish for anybody else to see the same. He stated that he comes from a lower middle-class family and was blessed to grow as an actor and have a production house running.

Deverakonda explained that his foundation called The Deverakonda Foundation, was helping students educate themselves and prepare them for the real world. He explained how 50 students were selected and have been employed under his foundation. "Two students are already employed and the rest 48 students have received a confirmation of their employment and will be employed once the lockdown is over and things go back to normal," Vijay is heard saying in the video.

Furthermore he talks about his second initiative which is functional in Hyderabad at the moment. The actor has raised Rs. 1.30 crore fund with the help of money borrowed by friends (which he promises to return once his production comes back at full speed) for the poor and recently unemployed to be able to buy groceries without paying a penny. His foundation would pay for their expense. He explains the procedure in the video.

"None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some Love, Kindness and support and I am Sending you all, my love and strength. #TDF #MCF #TeamRowdy #TeamDeverakonda," he shared along with the video announcement.

Here's Vijay Deverakonda's announcement video:

Vijay Deverakonda had recently visited the Hyderabad Police station and honoured them for the work they were doing in times of COVID-19. The actor, in turn, received advance birthday notes from them. He turns 31 on May 9, 2020.