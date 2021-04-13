'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies due to COVID-19 complications

Chaitanya Tamhane who directed 'Court' confirmed the sad news.

Vira Sathidar, actor and activist who became a popular face with his role as Narayan Kamble in the hit Marathi film Court passed away on Tuesday during the wee hours. The veteran actor succumbed to COVID-19 and was in his early 60s. As per reports, Vira was rushed to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and was put on a ventilator. Chaitanya Tamhane who directed Vira in Court revealed that he breathed his last at 3 am.

Vira told a media agency, "It's true. He passed away at around 3 am in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on a ventilator. It's extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in."

A shocked Tamhane praised Sathidar for his work and contribution. He shared, "He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making Court."

In the film Court, Vira's character Narayan is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs.

The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film at the 62nd National Film Awards. It was also selected as India's official submission for the 88th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Meanwhile, Vira Sathidar went on to star in a few short films too after Court.