Couple featured in The Elephant Whisperers reacts to film's Oscars win, reveals they're yet to watch it

Producer Guneet Monga-backed and director Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers created history at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging the Best Documentary Short trophy, becoming the first-ever documentary from India to earn such an honour. But, the couple, mahout Bomman and his wife Bellie, whose lives and struggles were captured in the documentary have not seen the movie yet.

When the Oscar was announced for The Elephant Whisperers, Bomman was out there in the dense forest of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu to rescue two baby elephants. The 54-year-old told Hindustan Times that he has been busy taking care of elephants and did not manage to find the time to watch the documentary. He said, "I still do not know anything about this (Oscar).” However, Bomman does understand that achievement is very important because everyone has been telling him that this earned India much glory. "It means a lot to us," asserted Bomman. Even Bellie told reporters that they were unable to learn the meaning of winning an Oscar but expressed their happiness.

The 40-minute documentary was filmed in the Mudumalai forests of the Nilgiris district. The film captures the couple looking after Raghu and later, the three-month-old elephant Ammu. Reportedly, the couple lost their son during the making of the film, and they're yet to speak to the Elephant Whisperers director, Karthiki Gonsalves.

The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary film that revolves around a South Indian couple Bomman and Bellie who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world. The film is full of emotions and was premiered in 2022 at DOC NYC Film Festival on November 9 and later announced on Netflix.