Despite having a compelling true story of Costao Fernandes and versatile actor Nawazuddin at their disposal, the makers failed to do justice, resulting in a wasted opportunity to bring customs officer 's inspiring story to life.

Director: Sejal Shah

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, Priya Bapat

Runtime: 2hr 5 min

Where to watch: ZEE5

Rating: 2.5 stars



Costao is a biographical crime thriller film based on the real-life story of customs officer Costao Fernandes, who fought against a powerful gold smuggling ring in Goa during the 1990s. Fernandes' life story is one of bravery and valour, deserving a powerful portrayal; unfortunately, the makers fall short of delivering the impact it deserves, failing to do justice to his remarkable life.

For those familiar with the 1991 case, watching debutant director Sejal Shah's biographical thriller drama may not offer anything new. Still, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's skilful blend of dialogues and nuanced performance brings the character of Costao to life like a chameleon, seamlessly merging with the role.

The film begins with Nawazuddin and his family enjoying time together, showcasing his happy familial life, while also depicting him as a fearless customs officer who works like a one-man army during raids. However, introducing Costao with the phrase "Usme koi milawat nahi" lays out all the cards, whereas a more grounded, common-man perspective might have made the story more relatable. Even the little narrator, Costao's elder daughter, feels unnecessary, and the attempt to provide a perspective fails to add depth or a meaningful angle to the film.





The portrayal of Costao's relationship with his wife feels forced, with an unnecessary emphasis on his lack of romance and casual approach to intimacy. The couple's chemistry is nonexistent from the start, making their relationship unconvincing. However, his portrayal as a sharp and honest customs officer on duty, working with his team on ground operations, manages to keep the interest alive, albeit loosely.

The narrative picks up in the second half with the entry of the CBI officer, taking an interesting turn, albeit briefly. Nawazuddin single-handedly carries the burden of weak direction and storytelling, making his effortless portrayal of complex emotions a masterclass. He's the backbone of this otherwise hollow structure. Only the bond between Costao and the informer (Ravi Shankar Jaiswal) is a highlight, bringing heartwarming emotional depth and showcasing the complexities and risks in a customs officer's life.





Despite this, the film feels like a wasted attempt to do justice to Costao's extraordinary bravery; his 23-year legal ordeal, in particular, was glossed over superficially. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar G as local politician D'Mello feels underutilised, with talent struggling to elevate his underdeveloped character, making his presence feel more like a star-studded addition.

Gagan Dev Riar's (known for his role in Scam 2003) performance as the CBI officer is a standout. He delivers a nuanced portrayal of a corrupt character that perfectly fits the role. He masterfully brings excitement and new interest to the second half. With his impressive performance, he undoubtedly deserves more projects and opportunities in the industry. Ravi Shankar Jaiswal shines as an informer, adding a lovely emotional layer to the narrative. Priya Bapat's character and portrayal lack conviction and depth, and her scenes, particularly "Zinda hai ki mar gaya," feel like a major turn-off due to the absence of emotional connection. The unnecessary infusion of anger and frustration doesn't resonate.





Writers Bhavesh Mandalia and Megha Srivastava had a powerful story of a real-life hero to work with. Despite having a compelling true story at their disposal, their writing failed to do it justice, resulting in a wasted opportunity to bring Costao's inspiring story to life. Though Director Sejal Shah's treatment doesn't tarnish Costao's image, it neither elevates it to a celebratory tone; instead, it gets lost in a mediocre portrayal, further hampered by weak editing by Unnikrishnan Payoor Parameswaran. The film's potential is squandered by underdeveloped characters, unengaging subplots, and ineffective storytelling, causing the overall impact to fall flat.

Costao's story is significant and warrants attention. The film merits extra credit simply for attempting to tell his inspiring story.

Backed by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui, under Bhanushali Studios, Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and Side Hero Entertainment, Costao is available on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025.