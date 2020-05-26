'Coronavirus' trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's Telugu film gives coughing a horror flick touch

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page and shared the trailer of his upcoming film, 'Coronavirus'.

Ram Gopal Varma has created a first of its kind movie shot entirely during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the country. Titled 'Coronavirus', the film is based on the deadly disease which has taken over the world making it a pandemic. The film is touted to be the first film based on the subject of coronavirus. In the trailer, we see a horror movie set up with a girl coughing profusely in her room making her dad worried.

It has an eerie scenario with addressing her cough as a ghost, the trailer will leave you scared for a moment too. The film stars Srikanth Iyengar in the lead role and is produced by CM creations.

Check out the trailer below:

RGV tweeted about coronavirus by stating, "MADE a feature film called “CORONAVIRUS” It is shot entirely during LOCKDOWN. It will be WORLD’S FIRST FILM ON Coronavirus subject... Our actors and crew proved CREATIVITY cannot be LOCKED DOWN even in LOCKDOWN. Trailer tomorrow 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM @shreyaset".

He also tweeted, "Physical distancing under the tutelage of KCR... A pic from CORONAVIRUS film ..A CM creations Production ..Trailer release tmrw 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM".

And, "Family distancing in a pic from CORONAVIRUS ...The film is shot on the LOCKDOWN during the LOCKDOWN #CORONAVIRUSFILM #CMcreations @shreyaset"

While sharing the trailer, Varma's tweet read as "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer...The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset"