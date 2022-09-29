Coolio, American Grammy-winning rapper, passes away at 59

Coolio/Reuters

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59. The rapper died at about 5 pm Pacific Time (8 pm EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home. There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single Gangsta's Paradise, from an album of the same name. That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance the following year. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and also remained at the number 2 spot for another nine weeks.



Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California. He released his debut album, It Takes a Thief in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single Lakeside.

The late rapper even featured in a number of movies and television shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Batman & Robin The Nanny, Tyrone, Midnight Mass, Charmed, A Wonderful Night in Split, Judgment Day, and Futurama.



(With inputs from Reuters)