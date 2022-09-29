Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Coolio, American Grammy-winning rapper, passes away at 59

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, Coolio was best known for his 1995 single Gangsta's Paradise for which he won the Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Coolio, American Grammy-winning rapper, passes away at 59
Coolio/Reuters

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59. The rapper died at about 5 pm Pacific Time (8 pm EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home. There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single Gangsta's Paradise, from an album of the same name. That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance the following year. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and also remained at the number 2 spot for another nine weeks.

READ | Jesse Powell, American R&B singer, passes away at 51

Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California. He released his debut album, It Takes a Thief in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single Lakeside.

The late rapper even featured in a number of movies and television shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Batman & Robin The Nanny, Tyrone, Midnight Mass, Charmed, A Wonderful Night in Split, Judgment Day, and Futurama.

(With inputs from Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gold prices in India slip to near 7-month low, check rates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.