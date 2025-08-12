Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth to take Rs 100 crore start, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer races behind Tamil juggernaut, has earned...

The advance booking status of Coolie and War 2 has proved that nothing can be predicted at the box office. Rajinikanth is very close to scoring the biggest opener at the Tamil cinema, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer is lacking in advance sales.

August 14, the date that will break and set several box office records. This is the date when three mighty stars will clash at the box office, and there will be a Tsunami of fans rushing towards cinemas to witness their idols. A few days are left before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR will have a head-on clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. The advance bookings of both films are in full swing, and the initial data will leave you shocked. Ever since War 2 was announced for the Independence Day release, the film was expected to have a monstrous start at the box office. It seemed like the sky would be the limit for the YRF Spy Universe instalment. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also bringing his magnum opus, multi-starrer action drama Coolie, on the same date. Earlier, it seemed like War 2 would easily beat Coolie in its opening, but now it looks otherwise.

Coolie has already earned Rs 100 crore?

As Sacnilk reported, Coolie had an advance booking of Rs 22.81 crore. A major chunk of the collection comes from Tamil with Rs 16 crores, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 38 lakh, Rs 18 lakh in Telugu, and Rs 17 lakh in Kannada versions. On August 11, Rajinikanth created history as Coolie scored big and smashed records by registering a staggering 1.2 million ticket sales on BookMyShow. As Sacnilk reported, Coolie has already done overseas business of Rs 50 crore. Going with the strong trend, and the spot booking, the film, which has been released it will easily cross Rs 100 crore.

War 2 advance booking is underwhelming

It's so strange that a movie starring a Bollywood superstar with a Telugu star has sold fewer tickets than Coolie. As Sacnilk reported, with block seats, War 2 has earned Rs 7.53 crore in day 1 advance booking. The film, shockingly, is slow at the box office, and when it comes to comparing with Rajinikanth's film, the difference becomes more embarrassing. However, one thing is for sure, War 2 will take a better start than Coolie in North India.