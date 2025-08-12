Twitter
Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth to take Rs 100 crore start, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer races behind Tamil juggernaut, has earned...

Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler

Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road 

Meet woman, daughter of street vendor, who secured 98% in Class 10, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR is...

Cristiano Ronaldo announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: Check model's latest Instagram post

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly EXPOSES real TRP ratings, netizens react: 'Such an insecure...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

No India vs Pakistan javelin showdown as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League 2025 due to...

Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions

Viral video: Jr NTR loses his cool at War 2 event due to this reason, warns fan 'it won't take me a second to..', netizens react

ENTERTAINMENT

Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth to take Rs 100 crore start, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer races behind Tamil juggernaut, has earned...

The advance booking status of Coolie and War 2 has proved that nothing can be predicted at the box office. Rajinikanth is very close to scoring the biggest opener at the Tamil cinema, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer is lacking in advance sales.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 12:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajinikanth in Coolie, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR in War 2

August 14, the date that will break and set several box office records. This is the date when three mighty stars will clash at the box office, and there will be a Tsunami of fans rushing towards cinemas to witness their idols. A few days are left before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR will have a head-on clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. The advance bookings of both films are in full swing, and the initial data will leave you shocked. Ever since War 2 was announced for the Independence Day release, the film was expected to have a monstrous start at the box office. It seemed like the sky would be the limit for the YRF Spy Universe instalment. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also bringing his magnum opus, multi-starrer action drama Coolie, on the same date. Earlier, it seemed like War 2 would easily beat Coolie in its opening, but now it looks otherwise. 

Coolie has already earned Rs 100 crore? 

As Sacnilk reported, Coolie had an advance booking of Rs 22.81 crore. A major chunk of the collection comes from Tamil with Rs 16 crores, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 38 lakh, Rs 18 lakh in Telugu, and Rs 17 lakh in Kannada versions. On August 11, Rajinikanth created history as Coolie scored big and smashed records by registering a staggering 1.2 million ticket sales on BookMyShow. As Sacnilk reported, Coolie has already done overseas business of Rs 50 crore. Going with the strong trend,  and the spot booking, the film, which has been released it will easily cross Rs 100 crore.

War 2 advance booking is underwhelming

It's so strange that a movie starring a Bollywood superstar with a Telugu star has sold fewer tickets than Coolie. As Sacnilk reported, with block seats, War 2 has earned Rs 7.53 crore in day 1 advance booking. The film, shockingly, is slow at the box office, and when it comes to comparing with Rajinikanth's film, the difference becomes more embarrassing. However, one thing is for sure, War 2 will take a better start than Coolie in North India.

