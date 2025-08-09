Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has already earned Rs 30 crore from its advance bookings in the overseas and could achieve the biggest opening for a Tamil film in the international markets.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie is one of the most awaited Indian releases this year. The action thriller also features a solid pan-India cast consisting of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

Coolie to beat Leo

As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk, Coolie has already earned Rs 30 crore from its advance bookings in the overseas and could achieve the biggest opening for a Tamil film in the international markets, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Leo was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and had collected Rs 66 crore on its opening day from overseas territories in 2023. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

Coolie has already earned Rs 250 crore before release

As per a Pinkvilla report, the Rajinikanth-starrer has been a made on massive budget of Rs 375 crore, and the makers have already recovered Rs 240 to Rs 250 crore from the sale of its international, digital, music, and satellite rights. With its international rights being sold for Rs 68 crore, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has scored the second biggest deal of all time for a Tamil film.

Coolie vs War 2

Rajinikanth's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. The sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is Ayan's fourth directorial after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

