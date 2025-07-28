Coolie: Makers reveal trailer release date of Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Lokesh Kanagaraj film with new poster

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. The trailer of Lokesh Kanagaraj film will be released on August 2.

Headlined by Rajinikanth, the action thriller Coolie is one of the most awaited Indian films this year. The film features a power-packed ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles with Aamir Khan in a special appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed critically-acclaimed blockbusters including Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Master, and Karthi's Kaithi.

On Monday, July 28, the production house Sun Pictures finally revealed that the trailer of Coolie will be released on August 2 at a grand event in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The makers also shared the new poster of the film featuring the entire main cast and captioned it, "The wait is over! The highly anticipated Coolie Trailer from August 2. Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."



No teaser for Coolie

Two weeks ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj had revealed the trailer release date of Coolie in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He had shared that there will be no teaser of the film as he said, "I want to deliver one trailer and then, the film. More than that, anything will be a giveaway. You can relax and have the complete satisfaction of watching a commercial film. All I wanted to deliver was one trailer, and the date is August 2."

When he was asked how Coolie will be different from his previous films, the filmmaker replied, "I have tried to elevate the drama part and the emotions more, especially in the first half which will drive you with emotions. And all of a sudden, it will shift gear to action, and you will see the other side of Rajini sir."

Coolie vs War 2



Rajinikanth's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. The sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

