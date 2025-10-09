Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Coolie Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan-starrer action thriller

Coolie is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Coolie Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan-starrer action thriller
Coolie Hindi OTT release
Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller Coolie opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on August 14. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance and Pooja Hegde in the item song Monica.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously helmed Tamil action blockbusters Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, and Master. The film was set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks and followed Rajinikanth's Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion against Nagarjuna's Simon.

The action thriller underperformed at the box office and collected Rs 285 crore net in India and grossed Rs 515 crore worldwide, when it was expected that it would become the first Tamil movie to earn over Rs 1000 crore globally. Coolie started streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on September 11.

On October 9, the Hindi dubbed version of the Rajinikanth starrer also began streaming on Prime Video. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film only collected Rs 37 crore net in India from its Hindi dubbed version. Coolie is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara.

