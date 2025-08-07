Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....

Rajinikanth's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. While the Tamil film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Hindi movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie is one of the most awaited Indian releases this year. The action thriller also features a solid pan-India cast consisting of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

Coolie first review

Ahead of its release on August 14, an X user shared inside reports for the film showering praises on the Coolie. However, they didn't specify the source for their review. The post stated that the Lokesh Kanagaraj film will have Rajinikanth's best performance since the 2016 film Kabali. It also said that Nagarjuna is the backbone of the movie and Aamir Khan's cameo will turn theatres into stadiums, but the main highlight of Coolie is Shruti Haasan. The post read, "Coolie - INSIDE REPORTS: MASS. LOKI COOKED. Rajinikanth Best Perfomance Loading After Kabali, Shruti Haasan is Main Highlight of Film, Nagarjuna is Backbone of This Fillm, Aamir Khan Cameo Will Turned Theatre Into Stadium, And There is A Big Surprise."

There is A Big Surprise — ALEX (@OnlyCinemapost) August 5, 2025

Coolie has already earned Rs 250 crore before release

As per a Pinkvilla report, the Rajinikanth-starrer has been a made on massive budget of Rs 375 crore, and the makers have already recovered Rs 240 to Rs 250 crore from the sale of its international, digital, music, and satellite rights. With its international rights being sold for Rs 68 crore, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has scored the second biggest deal of all time for a Tamil film.

Coolie vs War 2

Rajinikanth's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. The sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is Ayan's fourth directorial after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

