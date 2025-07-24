Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes big revelation about Rajinikanth: 'Sir was busy in last two schedules with...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed that Rajinikanth is in the process of writing his autobiography and that he had been writing everyday during the last two schedules of Coolie.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj is awaiting the release of his much-awaited action entertainer Coolie, which is headlined by Rajinikanth and also stars pan-India star cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the film, which hits theatres on August 14. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Coolie, marking his fourth consecutive movie with Lokesh after Master, Vikram, and Leo.

Rajinikanth is writing his autobiography

In his latest interview, the director revealed that the superstar is in the process of writing his autobiography and that he had been writing everyday during the last two schedules of Coolie. Talking to the National Award-winning critic Baradwaj Rangan on the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, "In the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write everyday. Everyday, I would ask him, 'What episode are you in?' 'What phase are you in?'. He (Rajinikanth) would then let me know that this is what happened in his 42nd year and that this is what happened at a later stage."

Coolie to release in 100 countries

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the global distribution for Coolie. Sources in the industry claim that with Coolie, Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Coolie vs War 2

The Rajinikanth-starrer will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2. The action thriller is the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, and is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 will also release on August 14.

READ | Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...