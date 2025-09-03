Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie underperformed at the box office and earned Rs 500 crore gross globally.

The Tamil action thriller Coolie, released on August 14, marked the first collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before the release, it was expected that the film might become the first Rs 1000-crore grosser from Tamil cinema. However, due to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, Coolie could only earn Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Now, Lokesh has spoken for the first time on the film's underperformance at the box office. Speaking at the SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2025 in Coimbatore, the director said, "I never said anything. But it’s their (the people’s) excitement that brought me here. That’s the case for not just me but all the stars and technicians. Without their enthusiasm, we couldn’t make movies. Hence, I can’t criticise audience expectations. Take Coolie, for instance. I never said it was a time-travel story or that it would be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)."

"But audiences expected all that. In fact, I didn’t even release a trailer. For 18 months, I kept everything under wraps, as much as I could. Yet, people will continue to have expectations. How can I stop that? Nevertheless, I can never write stories to meet their expectations. I will write a story, and if it clicks, that’s good. If not, I’ll try again", Kanagaraj added.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe is the shared universe created by the filmmaker, merging the characters and plotlines from his three films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. While announcing Coolie, the director had stated that it will be a standalone film. However, the audiences expected that the director is trying to be secretive, hoping to see Rajinikanth joining Karthi, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay in the LCU.

READ | Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, who dragged superstar to court, he paid her Rs 5 crore, then she disappeared