Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Both Leo and Coolie are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action thriller Coolie was released on August 14. The much-anticipated film also starred Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie was also released in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

Titled Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 29 crore and has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become the second highest-grossing dubbed Tamil film at the Hindi box office. Leo, which was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had earned Rs 28.50 crore in its dubbed Hindi version.

The highest-grossing dubbed Tamil film at the Hindi box office is 2.0, the 2018 sci-fi actioner that starred Rajinikanth in the leading role and had Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist. The Hindi dubbed version of the Shankar Shanmugam directorial collected Rs 186 crore net. 2.0 remains the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time with its worldwide gross collections of Rs 705 crore.

Talking about Coolie's worldwide gross collections, the 2025 release has earned Rs 485 crore till now and is the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Leo and Jailer had earned Rs 606 crore and Rs 602 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has crossed Rs 350 crore globally and has earned Rs 230 crore net in India till now.

