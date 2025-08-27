Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply

War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: ' It's not easy in Bombay to...'

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Both Leo and Coolie are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 10:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...
Coolie box office collection
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action thriller Coolie was released on August 14. The much-anticipated film also starred Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie was also released in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

Titled Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 29 crore and has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become the second highest-grossing dubbed Tamil film at the Hindi box office. Leo, which was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had earned Rs 28.50 crore in its dubbed Hindi version. 

The highest-grossing dubbed Tamil film at the Hindi box office is 2.0, the 2018 sci-fi actioner that starred Rajinikanth in the leading role and had Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist. The Hindi dubbed version of the Shankar Shanmugam directorial collected Rs 186 crore net. 2.0 remains the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time with its worldwide gross collections of Rs 705 crore.

Talking about Coolie's worldwide gross collections, the 2025 release has earned Rs 485 crore till now and is the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer. Leo and Jailer had earned Rs 606 crore and Rs 602 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has crossed Rs 350 crore globally and has earned Rs 230 crore net in India till now. 

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones
Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair
Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthy hair
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: All about the timeless antique style diamond ring and its jaw-dropping price
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: All about the timeless antique style ring
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE