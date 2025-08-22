Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has surpassed Vicky Kaushal-led period action drama Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama Saiyaara at the overseas box office.

Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller Coolie opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on August 14. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously helmed Tamil action blockbusters Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, and Master.

The Rajinikanth film is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-led period action drama Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama Saiyaara. But, Coolie has surpassed both these films at the overseas box office and has become the biggest Indian hit overseas in 2025.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has earned Rs 167 crore overseas, while the overseas figures for Saiyaara and Chhaava are Rs 160 crore and Rs 90 crore, respectively. Talking about the worldwide box office including the domestic figures, Coolie is set to cross Rs 450 crore globally. Whether the film will be able to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office will depends on its performance in the second weekend.

Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has earned over Rs 300 crore globally and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India till now.

