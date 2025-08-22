Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

'This just proves that...': Viral video shows bull calf enjoying life on 28th floor of Chennai high-rise

Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...

Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'

Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell

Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'

Viral video: Tamil IndiGo pilot’s Hindi announcement leaves passengers amused, netizens say 'full marks for trying'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...

War 2 box office day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film continues to decline

Bigg Boss 19: Exclusive Home Tour Inside The Luxurious Bigg Boss House | Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

Bigg Boss 19: Exclusive Home Tour Inside The Luxurious Bigg Boss House | Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has surpassed Vicky Kaushal-led period action drama Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama Saiyaara at the overseas box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 10:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...
Coolie is India's biggest overseas hit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller Coolie opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on August 14. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously helmed Tamil action blockbusters Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, and Master.

The Rajinikanth film is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-led period action drama Chhaava and Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama Saiyaara. But, Coolie has surpassed both these films at the overseas box office and has become the biggest Indian hit overseas in 2025.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has earned Rs 167 crore overseas, while the overseas figures for Saiyaara and Chhaava are Rs 160 crore and Rs 90 crore, respectively. Talking about the worldwide box office including the domestic figures, Coolie is set to cross Rs 450 crore globally. Whether the film will be able to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office will depends on its performance in the second weekend.

Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has earned over Rs 300 crore globally and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India till now.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, web series to binge-watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vivek Agnihotri takes dig at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor? The Bengal Files director says 'nobody should name their child Taimur' because...
Vivek Agnihotri explains why 'nobody should name their child Taimur'
Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices
Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains from...
BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban
BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ba
Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE