Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...

Before its release, it was expected that Coolie would break the records of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film still lags behind the Nelson directorial.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 10:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...
Coolie box office collection day 8
The Tamil action thriller, headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in cinemas worldwide on August 14. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. With the star power of Rajinikanth, a strong ensemble cast and the track record of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie was the most-anticipated Tamil movie of the year, but it has underperformed at the box office.

In the first seven days, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 223.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 430 crore worldwide. On its eighth day, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 6.50, taking its extended first week collections to Rs 230 crore net in India and around Rs 440 crore at the global box office.

Before its release, it was expected that Coolie would break the records of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film still lags behind the Nelson directorial. Jailer, which also starred Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi in the leading roles with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jackie Shroff making cameo appearances, had earned Rs 348 crore net in India and grossed Rs 604 crore worldwide.

Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has earned over Rs 300 crore globally and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India till now.

