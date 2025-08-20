Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Even after its underwhelming performance at the box office, Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara.
Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller Coolie was released in the cinemas worldwide on August 14. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also starred Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie received mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics, who praised the performances, Anirudh's music and background score, and the action sequences, but criticised the film's writing and second half.
The Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 216 crore net in India and Rs 418 crore gross worldwide in its first six days. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie added Rs 6.50 crore net in India, taking its seven-day domestic net collections to Rs 222.50 crore. Whether the film will be able to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office will depends on its performance in the second weekend.
Even after its underwhelming performance at the box office, Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara. The Rajinikanth film is the sixth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo.
Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has crossed Rs 300 crore globally in the first five days and has just crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India.
