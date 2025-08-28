Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Coolie box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth film continues to struggle but crosses Rs 500-crore mark worldwide, earns...

Coolie is now the third Rajinikanth film to earn above Rs 500 crore globally after the 2018 sci-fi actioner 2.0 and the 2023 action drama Jailer.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 10:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Tamil action thriller Coolie, led by Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in the cinemas on August 14. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan are seen in pivotal roles with Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance and Pooja Hegde appearing in the item song Monica.

Coolie received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, which hampered its box office performance. Before its release, Coolie was expected to become the first Rs 1000-crore grosser from Tamil cinema, but the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is struggling at the ticket windows and has crossed Rs 500 crore at the global box office, till now. It has become the third Rajinikanth film to earn above Rs 500 crore globally after the 2018 sci-fi actioner 2.0 and the 2023 action drama Jailer.

Even after its underwhelming performance, Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara. The Rajinikanth-starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has earned over Rs 350 crore globally and has crossed Rs 230 crore mark in India till now.

READ | Metro In Dino OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Basu film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
