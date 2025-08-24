Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT to become fifth highest-grossing Tamil film after...

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time behind 2.0, Leo, Jailer, and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Headlined by Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller Coolie opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on August 14. The film also featured Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously helmed Tamil action blockbusters Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, and Master.

In its first ten days, Coolie earned Rs 246 crore net in India and grossed Rs 463.50 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 10.75 crore net in India on its second Sunday. This means that Coolie has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India and minted over Rs 475 crore gross globally.

Though the film has been underperforming at the box office, Coolie has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, also known simply as GOAT, to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Vijay's action thriller, released in 2024, had earned Rs 252 crore net in India and Rs 467 crore gross at the global box office. The four films ahead of Coolie are Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 488 crore), Jailer (Rs 602 crore), Leo (Rs 605 crore), and 2.0 (Rs 720 crore).

Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2 has crossed Rs 320 crore globally and has earned over Rs 225 crore net in India till now.

