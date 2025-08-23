Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj film shows 70% growth, crosses Rs 450 crore, earns...

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is now inching closer to Rs 250-crore mark in India and Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Tamil action thriller Coolie, led by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in the cinemas on August 14. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan are seen in pivotal roles with Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance and Pooja Hegde appearing in the item song Monica.

Coolie has been underperforming at the box office, but it showed 70% growth in its domestic collections on its second Saturday compared to its earnings on second Friday. On August 22, the film earned Rs 5.85 crore and on August 23, its collections jumped to Rs 10 crore net in India. The Rajinikanth-starrer has now minted Rs 245 crore net in India and grossed around Rs 460 crore worldwide in its first ten days.

Even after its underwhelming performance, Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara. The Rajinikanth-starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2. The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the action thriller also received mixed to negative reviews and is struggling at the box office. War 2, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has earned over Rs 320 crore globally and has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India till now.

READ | Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...