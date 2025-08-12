Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer, charges THIS whopping amount, per minute he's earning...

DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?
ENTERTAINMENT
After Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan is the third-highest-paid star in Coolie. His acting fees for a 15-minute cameo will leave you astonished.
Superstar Rajinikanth will soon be arriving in cinemas with his action drama Coolie, and the buzz for the film is unprecedented. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is his second collaboration with him after the superhit Jailer. Coolie has a strong buzz across the country, within different languages, and the primary reason behind this is the pan-India casting of the film. From Tamil, we have Rajini. From Telugu, we have Nagarjuna. From Malayalam, we have Soubin Shahir. From Kannada, there is Upendra, and from Bollywood, Aamir Khan will be making an extended cameo in the movie.
Aamir Khan is the biggest selling point for the film in the North after Rajinikanth. Mr Perfectionist will be showcasing his acting chops in a grey-shade character, Daha. Reports have it that Aamir Khan has charged a moolaah for his special appearance, which made him a part of Bollywood's most expensive cameos list.
Aamir Khan has a 15-minute role, and was paid a bomb for it
In Coolie, Aamir will have an extended cameo of 15 minutes, and for that, he reportedly charged Rs 20 crores. Yes, Aamir walked home with a paycheck of Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 1.33 crore per minute for his on-screen appearance. Aamir is the third-highest artiste in the movie after Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's fees are...
As News18 Hindi reported, Rajinikanth first agreed to Rs 120 crore, but then he increased his price to Rs 150 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the movie. Similarly, Lokesh Kanagaraj got Rs 50 crore for directing this film.
What are the other actors charging for Coolie?
Reportedly, Shruti Hassan is only getting Rs 4 crore acting fees, whereas Upendra, Satyaraj have earned Rs 5 crores for their roles. Nagarjuna, who's playing the antogonist Simon took home a Rs 10 crore paycheck. Going by this maths, Rs 254 crore has only been spent on the casting. The film will have to perform very strongly to recover the huge cost. Coolie will be releasing in cinemas on August 14 and will clash with War 2.