Controversial starlet Sri Reddy stirs up controversy once again with her derogatory comments on Trisha, Samantha

Telugu actor Sri Reddy took the film industry by storm after making allegations against several actors, filmmakers. Her allegations were called as 'Sri Reddy Leaks' and many leading South celebrities weren't spared by her. A few days back, Sri had made derogatory statements on Amala Paul on her rumoured second marriage with Mumbai-based beau. Now, her latest targets are Trisha Krishnan and Samantha Akkineni.

Over the weekend, Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page and shared a mirror selfie wearing a skimpy outfit. She captioned the post in a weird way stating, "Samantha lemons, Trisha grapes are nothing in front of me..."

This did not go well with the netizens who slammed her left, right and centre for her obscene comments on Trisha and Samantha.

Earlier, Laxmmi Bomb director, Raghava Lawrence had rubbished Sri Reddy's claims against him. He wrote in a statement, "Sri Reddy has told that she met me during the making of Telugu film rebel movie it’s already been 7 years since I did rebel movie then why didn’t she report this 7 years back itself?"

Lawrence went on to say, "She told that she came to my hotel room and I misused her. She also stated that she saw god’s photos and Rudraksha mala in my room. .. I am not a fool to keep Rudraksha mala at hotels and do Pooja. I’m directly saying to Sri Reddy I haven’t done any mistake I know about myself and god knows. After all this also I’m not angry with you. I saw all your interviews I only feel pity for you."