FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted about?

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'null and void'

Vande Bharat BIG Update: Indian Railways adds new stoppages on major Maharashtra-Karnataka routes, check full details here

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk; check areawise pollution levels

Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...

The baddie of Rajinikanth's Jailer, Vinayakan, officially confirmed returning in Jailer 2. The actor has been booked multiple times for his indecent behaviour under the influence of alcohol.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...
Vinayakan, Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Malayalam star Vinayakan, who plays the lead in the Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval, has now confirmed that he is indeed a part of director Nelson's eagerly awaited Tamil film Jailer 2, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Vinayakan, during the course of an interview with a media entity, confirmed that he will be seen in Jailer 2 as well. It may be recalled that Vinayakan's performance in the first instalment of the Jailer franchise had come in for widespread praise. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth on Tuesday returned to Chennai from Goa, where he had been shooting for Jailer 2.

Already, Jailer 2 has triggered huge excitement as sources say Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the film in Goa. Sources had said Vijay Sethupathi's portions were being canned. Mohanlal too is expected to join the sets of the unit soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in the cast so far. It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on Jailer 2 was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends." Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

The shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year. Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

About Vinayakan's past records of ruckus 

In October 2023, Vinayakan was arrested by Kerala police for allegedly creating a ruckus while drunk. In September 2024, Vinayakan was detained by Hyderabad police after he reportedly got in a scuffle with the gate staff of Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad. As per the reports, Vinayakan was in a state of intoxication and got into an argument with the gate staff of Indigo Airlines. Later, he even got into a scuffle with officials. The actor was detained by the CISF and was later handed over to the cops.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rupee hits all-time low against USD: Why is Indian currency falling against Dollar?
Rupee hits all-time low against US Dollar: Here’s why India’s currency is weaken
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime
Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics
Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement