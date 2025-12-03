Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...

The baddie of Rajinikanth's Jailer, Vinayakan, officially confirmed returning in Jailer 2. The actor has been booked multiple times for his indecent behaviour under the influence of alcohol.

Malayalam star Vinayakan, who plays the lead in the Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval, has now confirmed that he is indeed a part of director Nelson's eagerly awaited Tamil film Jailer 2, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Vinayakan, during the course of an interview with a media entity, confirmed that he will be seen in Jailer 2 as well. It may be recalled that Vinayakan's performance in the first instalment of the Jailer franchise had come in for widespread praise. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth on Tuesday returned to Chennai from Goa, where he had been shooting for Jailer 2.

Already, Jailer 2 has triggered huge excitement as sources say Vijay Sethupathi has joined the sets of the film in Goa. Sources had said Vijay Sethupathi's portions were being canned. Mohanlal too is expected to join the sets of the unit soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in the cast so far. It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on Jailer 2 was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends." Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

The shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year. Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

About Vinayakan's past records of ruckus

In October 2023, Vinayakan was arrested by Kerala police for allegedly creating a ruckus while drunk. In September 2024, Vinayakan was detained by Hyderabad police after he reportedly got in a scuffle with the gate staff of Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad. As per the reports, Vinayakan was in a state of intoxication and got into an argument with the gate staff of Indigo Airlines. Later, he even got into a scuffle with officials. The actor was detained by the CISF and was later handed over to the cops.