According to her family, the drop in Misha Agarwal's Instagram followers deeply affected her mental health, pushing her into a severe depression that eventually led to her tragic decision.

Misha Agarwal, a popular content creator, died by suicide on April 24th, just days before her 25th birthday. Her family confirmed the news through her Instagram account. Later, they revealed that Misha had been battling emotional distress over a decline in her Instagram following, which left her anxious about her career.

According to her family, this fear pushed her into a deep depression and ultimately led to her tragic decision. Misha's family shared that she had centered her life around Instagram, with a strong desire to reach one million followers. They revealed that her phone's screen lock featured this goal as a constant reminder.

In a heartfelt statement, "My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over."

Her family remembered how they often tried to comfort her, telling her that Instagram was only one part of her life, not everything, and that a setback there wouldn’t mean the end of the road.

"I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career," read the official statement by family.

They urged her to focus on her well-being and reminded her to let go of the stress and sadness that social media was bringing into her life.

The statement further read, "Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated."