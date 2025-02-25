Mob Scene, the Creative Marketing Force Behind Avatar, Dune, Fast & Furious, Jurassic World, Barbie and A Complete Unknown Joins Connekkt Media.

LOS ANGELES (February 25, 2025) – Connekkt Media, one of Asia’s fastest-growing media and entertainment companies, has acquired Mob Scene, the premier Hollywood marketing agency responsible for award winning marketing campaigns for some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and franchises.

For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has been the creative engine behind the marketing of Hollywood’s most iconic films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Complete Unknown. Their expertise extends to franchise-defining campaigns for Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, Minions, making them one of the most sought-after marketing partners in the entertainment industry.

With this acquisition, Connekkt Media further strengthens its position as a global force in media and entertainment, with a strong presence across the globe with its local offices and teams across Los Angeles, Mumbai, Dubai, Delhi NCR. Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek of Drake Star managed the deal on behalf of Mob Scene.

Leadership & Future Vision

Tom Grane, Co-Founder & CEO of Mob Scene, “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

A Strategic Expansion into Global Entertainment

Varun Mathur, Co-Founder of Connekkt Media, highlighted the importance of the acquisition: “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia. As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry leading creative marketing capability and our class leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”

About Mob Scene - https://www.mobscene.com

Founded by Tom Grane and Brian Daly in 2006, Mob Scene is a renowned creative agency offering large-scale production, trailers, promos, branded content, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content for the biggest studios, streaming platforms and networks including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony, 20th Century Studios, Apple, Hulu among others

About Connekkt Media - https://connekktmedia.com

Connekkt Media is a global media and media-tech company with operations spanning its movie studio business that produces some of Asia’s biggest films, to its AI powered rights marketplace and B2B streaming content solutions. Connekkt Media’s film studio lineup includes the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha, the biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja – starring Dhanush and a high octane action film in Hindi featuring the country’s top action star.