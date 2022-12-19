Search icon
Connect: Nayanthara to mark her first Hindi release with film starring Anupam Kher

The makers of the film directed by Ashwin Saravanan which stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai to release in Hindi.

Following the humongous response from the audience to its Tamil trailer, Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film Connect has been in the headlines ever since the makers announced its release in Hindi. This is the sheer epitome of Nayanthara's superstardom thandhe trailer is receiving great love from all across while making it the first of her film that will be released in Hindi. 

Also known as 'Lady Superstar', Nayanthara enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation. Following her crazy fan base in the north, the makers have decided to release her upcoming 'Connect' in Hindi, making it the first of her film to be released for the Hindi audience. This would indeed be an absolute treat for her fans in the north to witness her upcoming on the screens.

Director Ashwin Saravanan said, "Nayanthara is a great actor, she has made her mark in the South Industries but it's time for her to deliver films to her North Indian fans too. She has a huge fan base all over India and I have personally seen it, Our last collaboration Maya received a great response from audiences all over, so what better than to release our next horror thriller 'Connect' in Hindi for everyone to enjoy it."

While the recently released trailer of the upcoming 'Connect' starring Nayanthara has been garnering immense love for its Tamil trailer, its demand among the north audience was constantly rising. Having seen this, the makers have decided to release the film in Hindi which is scheduled for 30th December. 

Read|Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan: Tamil Nadu Govt to probe couple's surrogacy

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and is all set to release on 22 December 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and on 30th December in Hindi.

