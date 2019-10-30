Congratulations! Baby Ayra gets younger brother as Yash and Radhika Pandit welcome a boy

K.G.F actor Yash and Radhika Pandit became proud parents to daughter Ayra last year in December. Soon after that, the couple announced that they will be welcoming second child this year and shared the happy news with a video featuring Ayra. Radhika wrote on her Instagram page, "Round 2.. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP". The beautiful actor has also been flaunting her baby bump on her social media pages and even shared photos from their baby shower as well.

Now, the time has come, Yash and Radhika have welcomed a baby boy a while back. A couple of days back, Yash shared a cute video of wishing his fans 'Happy Diwali'. He captioned it stating, "It's our Lil one's first Deepavali.. it couldn't get any more special. HAPPY DEEPAVALI from us to you all.. oh and Ayra had something special to say too... u got it? Have a safe and blessed one."

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about her second pregnancy, Radhika told a portal, "We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is God's blessing. We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family."

She went on to talk about the cute announcement stating, "Since we are from the creative field, we thought that we should share all our news more interestingly. It isn’t that we sit every day and think of what to do, but we’ve been kept busy over the last few years. Right from our engagement to our wedding, to any other news, we wanted to share it innovatively. The joy is doubled when everyone expresses happiness over creativity. We like putting in that extra effort."