CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata's Salt Lake Satdium on...

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am. On Thursday, SRK took to X and confirmed his presence at the grand event.

ANI

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 08:06 AM IST

CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata's Salt Lake Satdium on...
Just two days to go before football legend Lionel Messi arrives in India to kick off his GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day extravaganza across four major cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

And guess what? The tour promises a double delight -- not just for football fans, but also for Bollywood enthusiasts, as superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to meet Messi on December 13 in Kolkata.

On Thursday, SRK, who co-owns KKR team in IPL, took to X and confirmed his presence at the grand event.

"This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium," SRK posted.

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event.

The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and advisor of The Goat Tour Hyderabad, said that the Hyderabad leg of Lionel Messi's 'Goat India Tour 2025' will primarily feature a special football clinic for young players.

Speaking about the initiative, she said, "It is mainly focused on the football clinic that Messi is going to have."

She further revealed that Messi will not be alone during the programme. His Inter Miami CF teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez will accompany him and participate in the programme.

"Rodrigo (De Paul) and Luis Suarez will also be part of the football clinic, along with the Chief Minister of Telangana. They will be training children, they will be inspiring children, they will be giving tips on football," she added.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

