ENTERTAINMENT

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

Finally, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have confirmed their relationship, making their first public appearance together in Paris to celebrate Katy's 41st birthday.  The confirmations come months after their dating rumours first surfaced when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH
Finally, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have confirmed their relationship, making their first public appearance together in Paris to celebrate Katy's 41st birthday.  The confirmations come months after their dating rumours first surfaced when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal. 

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau walk hand-in-hand

The lovebirds attended a cabaret show at the iconic Crazy Horse Paris, exiting the venue hand-in-hand and beaming with happiness as paparazzi captured the moment. Katy turned heads in a stunning red bodycon dress, while Justin looked dashing in a classic black suit. 

Fans outside the venue sang "Happy Birthday" to Katy, and one admirer even handed her a rose, which she gratefully accepted with a bright smile. Justin, being the protective boyfriend, escorted Katy to their car, showcasing their comfortable chemistry. 

Earlier, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romantic yacht getaway in Santa Barbara, California, sparked a social media frenzy. The viral photos showed the pair sharing a passionate kiss and cuddling on her luxurious yacht, with Katy in a black swimsuit and Justin shirtless in denim jeans.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's past relationships

As for Trudeau, he and his wife Sophie Gregoire announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE. They have three children together: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. In a message shared on social media at the time, Trudeau said the decision followed "many meaningful and difficult conversations," adding that they remain close as a family.

On the other hand, Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom after nearly a decade together in July.  A joint statement from their representatives shared with PEOPLE said the couple had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting." Their daughter, Daisy Dove, remains their top priority. Just weeks later, Perry was seen vacationing on a yacht with Bloom, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez off Italy's Amalfi Coast, suggesting the ex-couple remains on good terms.

(With inputs from agencies)

