Complaint filed against Vir Das, comedian issues clarification over his 'I Come From Two Indias' monologue

On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged against comedian Vir Das for 'derogatory statements against India' over his 'I Come From Two Indias' monologue that has stirred up controversy online.

The complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai Police by high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey. Dubey is a practising legal solicitor at Bombay High Court and serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District.

In his complaint, Dubey has mentioned that the comedian is trying to portray India as the biggest threat to Indian democracy and that the intention behind the video seems to be to instil fear and hatred among the people of the country. He further mentioned that Vir Das made derogatory remarks against the PM, accusing him of mishandling the PMCARES fund. “He attracts IPC sections amongst others and it is necessary to issue notice to the intermediaries to take the appropriate action failing which the Indian Comedian (Vir Das) must be acted upon as per the provisions of law”, the lawyer wrote.

Before sharing the copy of the complaint on Twitter, advocate Dubey had expressed in a tweet that Vir Das was spoiling the image of the country."Vir Das is spoiling the image of India, Defaming India in the USA. Action should be taken against Vir Das from every corner of India. I will help legally when you needed," advocate Dubey wrote.

Meanwhile, Vir Das on Tuesday issued a statement after he faced severe backlash over his 'I come from two Indias' monologue in which he apparently insulted the country.

Fo the unversed, on Monday, Vir Das had dropped his latest video 'I Come From Two Indias' on his YouTube channel. The video clip was from his stand-up performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Before concluding his performance and taking a bow, in the video, Vir Das is heard delivering a monologue about the contradictions within the country. The segment is titled Two Indias.

In the nearly seven-minute-long video, Vir Das is heard talking about the duality of the country. He mentions topical issues India is grappling with including the battle against COVID-19. Vir talks about how Bollywood divides the nation on Twitter and ironically unites the audience in the theatres. He mentions how women are worshipped in the day and gang-raped at night. Vir is heard talking about crackdown against comedians, lack of information about the PMCARES fund and does not forget to mention the farmers' protests.

In fact, during his monologue, Vir is heard mentioning how some might not find a joke in his stand-up act and yet he is certain that there will be a section of people who will release that there definitely is a 'gigantic joke that isn't funny'.

Soon after Vir dropped the video, he faced massive backlash on Twitter for his comments against the country. While some called him anti-national, others called the act 'pathetic' and 'insulting'.

After facing a huge uproar over his video, the 42-year-old took to Twitter and issued a statement stating that his act was intended to remind everyone how great India is despite all its issues.

He wrote, "There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret."

"The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause," he added.

Pointing out that towards the end of the video, everyone in the audience gave a standing ovation to the country, Vir mentioned in his statement, "People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love."