FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vikram-1 Launch: India’s First Private Orbital Rocket Creates History | Skyroot Vikram-1

Vikram-1 Launch: India’s First Private Orbital Rocket Creates History | Skyroot Vikram-1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am as CM Rekha Gupta makes big announcement

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am

Committee Kurrollu's Niharika Konidela reacts to her debut production winning National Award: 'This strengthens my resolve to...'

Committee Kurrollu's Niharika reacts on winning National Award

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Committee Kurrollu's Niharika Konidela reacts to her debut production winning National Award: 'This strengthens my resolve to...'

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela has achieved a landmark in her filmmaking, winning her first National Film Award for her debut production, Committee Kurrollu. She has become one of the youngest female producers in the country to receive the prestigious accolade. Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures, led by Niharika Konidela along with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, Committee Kurrollu, directed by Yadhu Vamsee, bagged the National Film Award for the best Telugu film. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 10:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Committee Kurrollu's Niharika Konidela reacts to her debut production winning National Award: 'This strengthens my resolve to...'
Niharika Konidela, Committee Kurrollu (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela has achieved a landmark in her filmmaking, winning her first National Film Award for her debut production, Committee Kurrollu. She has become one of the youngest female producers in the country to receive the prestigious accolade. Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures, led by Niharika Konidela along with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, Committee Kurrollu, directed by Yadhu Vamsee, bagged the National Film Award for the best Telugu film. 

Also read: 72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out

What is Committee Kurrollu?

The honour adds another feather in the remarkable success story of Committee Kurrollu, a rooted Telugu coming-of-age drama that struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the most celebrated Telugu films of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards for its storytelling, performances and faithful portrayal of rural life. The National Film Award now stands as the crowning achievement in the film’s decorated journey. Produced under Niharika Konidela’s banner Pink Elephant Pictures, the film also established her as a producer willing to champion fresh voices and content-driven cinema, backing a story led by a largely new cast. 

Watch the trailer of Committee Kurrollu

Niharika Konidela on winning National Award for Committee Kurrollu

Expressing her gratitude, Niharika Konidela said, “Winning my first National Film Award is an incredibly emotional and humbling moment. When we began the journey of Committee Kurrollu, we simply wanted to tell an honest story that felt authentic to our roots. This award belongs to our entire team and every person who believed in this film. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to continue backing meaningful stories and new talent.”

The National Film Award is not only a personal milestone for Niharika but also a defining moment for her production journey, as the film also bagged the Best Makeup Award for P Ravi Kumar, reaffirming her vision of building a slate of distinctive, story-first Telugu cinema.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am as CM Rekha Gupta makes big announcement
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am
Anna Hazare appeals to govt over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Should not test his limits'
Anna Hazare appeals to govt over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Committee Kurrollu's Niharika Konidela reacts to her debut production winning National Award: 'This strengthens my resolve to...'
Committee Kurrollu's Niharika reacts on winning National Award
Viral video: Sunny Deol makes first big statement on playing Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, admits 'asaan nahi hai' for these reasons
Sunny Deol makes first big statement on playing Hanuman in Ramayana
Rohit Sharma shares laugh with Gautam Gambhir at Lord's balcony; Morne Morkel backs India star ahead of England decider
Rohit Sharma shares laugh with Gautam Gambhir at Lord's balcony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement