Committee Kurrollu's Niharika Konidela reacts to her debut production winning National Award: 'This strengthens my resolve to...'

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela has achieved a landmark in her filmmaking, winning her first National Film Award for her debut production, Committee Kurrollu. She has become one of the youngest female producers in the country to receive the prestigious accolade. Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures, led by Niharika Konidela along with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, Committee Kurrollu, directed by Yadhu Vamsee, bagged the National Film Award for the best Telugu film.

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela has achieved a landmark in her filmmaking, winning her first National Film Award for her debut production, Committee Kurrollu. She has become one of the youngest female producers in the country to receive the prestigious accolade. Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures, led by Niharika Konidela along with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, Committee Kurrollu, directed by Yadhu Vamsee, bagged the National Film Award for the best Telugu film.

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What is Committee Kurrollu?

The honour adds another feather in the remarkable success story of Committee Kurrollu, a rooted Telugu coming-of-age drama that struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the most celebrated Telugu films of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards for its storytelling, performances and faithful portrayal of rural life. The National Film Award now stands as the crowning achievement in the film’s decorated journey. Produced under Niharika Konidela’s banner Pink Elephant Pictures, the film also established her as a producer willing to champion fresh voices and content-driven cinema, backing a story led by a largely new cast.

Watch the trailer of Committee Kurrollu

Niharika Konidela on winning National Award for Committee Kurrollu

Expressing her gratitude, Niharika Konidela said, “Winning my first National Film Award is an incredibly emotional and humbling moment. When we began the journey of Committee Kurrollu, we simply wanted to tell an honest story that felt authentic to our roots. This award belongs to our entire team and every person who believed in this film. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to continue backing meaningful stories and new talent.”

The National Film Award is not only a personal milestone for Niharika but also a defining moment for her production journey, as the film also bagged the Best Makeup Award for P Ravi Kumar, reaffirming her vision of building a slate of distinctive, story-first Telugu cinema.