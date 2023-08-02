Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

The new web series Commando, a spinoff from the Vidyut Jammwal films, stars newcomer Prem in the lead.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced its upcoming action series Commando. The show, which stars newcomer Prem, is adapted from the successful film franchise that had Vidyut Jammwal as its face. There were many reactions – both positive and negative – to Prem ‘replacing’ Vidyut in the franchise. Now, the show’s director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has opened up on why he chose Prem Parrijaa to be the show’s face.

The casting of the highly ambitious web series was jointly looked after by Sunshine Pictures, helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. As per sources, Mukesh Chhabra and Sunshine Pictures looked at 11,000 applicants for the face of the highly ambitious series. Eventually, after several rounds of auditions, Prem was selected from the list of 11,000 aspirants.

Talking about the casting of Prem, the director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “Content has been the first priority for me always, and then I search for a face to showcase it the way we have planned the project. Since we began planning the show, I have been certain that we will provide a stage for emerging and fresh talent to demonstrate their abilities. We chose Prem to be the show's face. Prem is a young actor with impressive acting abilities and exceptional martial arts and action talents. I was confident that by making Prem the show's face, I was giving the genre and the show its due respect.”

The show’s trailer was launched recently and generated considerable buzz. Many viewers praised Prem’s action and martial arts but others said they missed Vidyut, who has been the face of the franchise for over a decade.

The first Commando was released in 2013 and also starred Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat. It was followed by two sequels, which starred Adah Sharma, who will reprise her role in the web series as well. The three films made over Rs 100 crore at the box offie.

The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi in pivotal roles, alongside Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial and Ishteyak Khan. Produced by Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Commando is set to release on August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.