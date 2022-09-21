Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

Raju Srivastava/File Photo

In a tragic piece of news, comedian Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to a hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym, passed away this morning (September 21). The news has been confirmed by his family, as per news agency ANI.

"Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym," read news agency ANI's tweet.

As per PTI, Raju Srivastava's brother confirmed that the comedian died after 41 days in Delhi hospital.

For the unversed, Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in the gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among others.