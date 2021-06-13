'It aches way too much right now': Mallika Dua pens heartbreaking notes on passing away of her mother Chinna Dua

Actor-comedian Mallika Dua took to her social media pages on Saturday to share the news that she lost her mother Dr Padmavati Dua to COVID-19 the night before. Dr Dua and her husband, eminent journalist Vinod Dua, were battling COVID-19 for quite some time and Mallika kept sharing their health updates.

The comedian posted the news of demise on Instagram story. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life," Mallika wrote on Instagram Story about her mother, who was also known as Chinna Dua.

"It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she further wrote.

Mallika also penned a note on her Instagram page which read as "I was born to god and she chose me to be her child. That's how incredibly lucky I am. It aches way too much right now but my brave friends who hold similar grief tell me it gets better. Thank you ma for choosing to be my mother. You are my god. Thank you my ma."

She captioned her post as "Love of my life. My first and greatest love. Thank you for choosing me."

On the occasion of Mother's Day last month, Mallika made a social media post wishing her mom a speedy recovery. She wrote: "Happy Mother`s Day my cute girl @chinnadua, please get well soon? The monkeys on the balcony are waiting for you. Plus I really miss throwing tantrums."

Chinna Dua is survived by her husband Vinod Dua, besides daughters Mallika and Bakul.

(Inputs from IANS)