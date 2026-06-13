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Comedian Madhur Virli makes fun of rape victims, deactivates account after video goes viral amid Pranit More row: Watch

Comedian Madhur Virli is facing online backlash after an old stand-up clip about rape resurfaced, with many users demanding action against him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 08:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Comedian Madhur Virli makes fun of rape victims, deactivates account after video goes viral amid Pranit More row: Watch
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A fresh controversy has hit the stand-up comedy scene. After comedian Pranit More, stand-up comic Madhur Virli is now facing criticism online after an old video from one of his performances resurfaced on social media.

The clip, which has gone viral, shows Madhur making remarks related to rape. In the video, he appears to discuss why some rape accused go on to commit murder. His comments have sparked outrage, with many social media users calling the joke insensitive and inappropriate.

Social Media Demands Action

As the clip spread online, several users demanded action against the comedian.

One user shared the video on X and wrote, "After Pranit now MADHUR VIRLI such insensitive comment against rape victims Ppl are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed."

Another user tagged the National Commission for Women and urged authorities to step in. The post read, "@NCWIndia take some strict actions against this filthy man 'Madhur Virli.'"

Users Criticise The Comedian

Many social media users expressed disappointment over the remarks. One person wrote, "Meet MADHUR VIRLI, making fun of rape of women. Socalled educated liberals giggling away, which include both male & females. If it happens with their families! Then we will see the reaction of these Liberals. Will they mock and make fun the same way?"

Another user questioned why comedians choose sensitive topics for jokes, writing, "There are thousands of topics on which you can write a joke but they choose such sensitive topic for few laughs.. I feel pity for his audience too jinhone paise diye iss MADHUR VIRLI ka show dekhne ke liye."

Social Media Account Deactivated

Amid the growing backlash, Madhur Virli has deactivated his social media account. However, he has not yet issued any public statement on the controversy.

Pranit More Controversy

The controversy comes at a time when comedian Pranit More is already facing criticism over the viral "Rs 370 ki biryani" row.

Pranit came under fire after a crowdwork clip from his show went viral online. The incident led to widespread outrage, and reports claimed that an FIR was registered against him. Several political leaders and social media users also demanded action in the matter.

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