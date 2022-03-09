Comedian Lilly Singh shares her 'spiritually challenging' moment, talks about being overwhelmed on social media

Comedian Lilly Singh aka 'Superwoman' is known for entertaining millions. The appealing face who has been responsible for countless smiles is honest enough to open up about her struggles. Recently Lilly shared with her followers that she's been diagnosed with ovarian cysts. This Tuesday, Singh shared a carousel post of her selfies and talked about her mixed bag of emotions. In a prolonged post, Lilly called herself 'vulnerable' and shared that although she's having a great day, she doesn't want to get carried away, and that's the challenging part for her.

In the post, Singh said, "Vulnerable post. Today was a day filled with a lot of overwhelming things. I announced my new show, my TED talk released, my new book is releasing in a month and I won’t lie, I’m on my period and my hormones are raging (lol). It may seem that on a day like today, filled with joyous news, I would be filled with positivity. But the truth is, days like this are the most spiritually challenging for me. Because I have to remember not to attach my value to these things and that’s a lot of mental work." Singh further explained her situation and asserted that she's more than just a comedian, "I am more than a show. I am more than a performance. I am more than a bestsellers list. I am a full human without these things. I can be grateful for them without becoming them."

Then Lilly even advised her follower to realise and cherish their existence. "So a reminder to you, that you are more than you probably give yourself credit for. You are a friend, a lover, a child, possibly a parent, someone people think about, a part of peoples best memories and worthy of space." These words of wisdom by 'Superwoman' leaves an impact on readers' mind. We should definitely cherish ourselves, and think beyond our societal achievements or challenges.